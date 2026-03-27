Next meeting of EAEU Intergovernmental Council to be held in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The meeting was held on March 27 in Shymkent as part of his working visit to Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states—Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia—as well as the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, representatives of observer states, and the leadership of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

In his speech, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted the growth of economic indicators in the Union countries over the past five years. He noted that, compared to 2020, all EAEU countries have recorded GDP growth, mutual trade has increased, and the economy of Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating sustainable growth.

The Cabinet Chairman also drew attention to labor migration issues. He emphasized that sufficient coordination between countries is not always ensured when developing national initiatives and proposed creating a permanent platform for consultations between relevant agencies.

He also noted the importance of improving logistics efficiency and implementing digital solutions that speed up processes and increase their transparency. He also stated that additional control measures, including tax assessments, will remain in place at certain stages of supply chains.

Kasymaliev also highlighted the Union’s priority development areas: digital transformation, industrial cooperation, and innovation. He emphasized the need to develop infrastructure, train personnel, and improve the regulatory framework.

Following the meetings, 13 issues were discussed and a number of documents were signed in both narrow and expanded formats.

The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Kyrgyzstan in August 2026.