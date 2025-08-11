Cholpon-Ata city to host meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

The Prime Ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will meet on August 14-15 in Cholpon-Ata city, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held. The press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

It is planned that the meeting participants will approve a program for the development of exchange trading in the common market of goods within the EAEU, consider the annual report of the EEC on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to prevent violations of general competition rules in them for the past year, as well as reports on the progress of the formation of common markets for gas, oil and oil products of the EAEU.

The Prime Ministers of the Union states will amend the action plan for the implementation of the main directions and stages of the coordinated transport policy of the EAEU for 2024-2026, discuss the progress of the plan of priority measures for the digitalization of freight rail transportation in the EAEU and the measures envisaged in the section «Digitalization of transport corridors» of the plan for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China.

It is also planned to consider the issue related to the implementation of the Intergovernmental Council’s instructions on approaches to regulating climate agenda issues, and a report on the feasibility of harmonizing qualification requirements for the most sought-after professions in the EAEU labor market and the procedure for confirming professional qualifications. In addition, the agenda for the meeting includes a discussion of concepts for the development of common markets for medicines and medical products in the EAEU.