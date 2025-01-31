Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in narrow format: Key topics

A narrow format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was held in Almaty (Kazakhstan). The participants discussed current issues and outlined prospects for cooperation in the EAEU.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov expressed confidence that through joint efforts, the EAEU states will be able to implement all the plans for the development of integration processes.

According to the head of the Belarusian Government Roman Golovchenko, his country’s chairmanship of the union’s bodies in 2025 will be aimed at strengthening joint integration work. He emphasized that the strength of the organization is its pragmatism. The ideas of Eurasian economic integration are not subject to political trends. Work is not replaced by slogans and is always aimed at practical results.

By the end of the year, the EAEU’s GDP is expected to reach 4 percent, surpassing the global average.

A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format will take place today, January 31. The agenda includes discussions on the macroeconomic situation, customs administration, digitalization, financial policy, support for cooperation projects, and the development of transport infrastructure in the EAEU member states.