"Salam, asker!" - Mikhail Mishustin greets honor guard in Cholpon-Ata

The official welcoming ceremony of the Russian delegation headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was held in Cholpon-Ata city. The head of the Russian delegation greeted the guard of honor in the Kyrgyz language. After the ceremonial greeting, negotiations were held between the Heads of the Government of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Mikhail Mishustin.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan noted that he is looking forward to Vladimir Putin’s visit in November to participate in the CSTO summit. He emphasized that the two nations are bound by centuries-old ties of friendship, cultural and humanitarian connections, and good-neighborly relations, which Kyrgyzstan values and strives to strengthen.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Kyrgyzstan’s current chairmanship of the CSTO and its upcoming chairmanship of the SCO next year offer additional opportunities to deepen cooperation with Russia. He also noted that every year new sister-city partnerships are established between the countries’ cities and regions, with regular exchanges of regional leaders’ visits.

The head of government noted the growth in bilateral trade, which reached $3.9 billion last year, expressing confidence that the parties are approaching $5 billion mark. Russia is traditionally the largest investor, and its business circles are steadily increasing their contribution to the economy of Kyrgyzstan. This year, with the support of the Russian side, it is planned to open the Kyrgyz House of Science and Culture in Moscow.
