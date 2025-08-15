19:02
Kazakh Prime Minister names barriers to free movement of goods in EAEU

At a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov named key obstacles to the free movement of goods and capital within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Bektenov first highlighted economic growth across the EAEU, noting that the combined GDP of EAEU countries grew by 2 percent in the first quarter of 2025, while industrial output rose by 1.6 percent. In Kazakhstan, industrial production increased by 6.4 percent.

He stressed the need to eliminate hidden barriers, including complex sanitary, veterinary, and customs procedures that hinder trade and capital flows.

Olzhas Bektenov also called for equal EAEU market access for suppliers from all member states and urged to carry out consistent work to remove existing restrictions.
