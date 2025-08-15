15:53
Kloop case: Separate proceedings initiated against co-founder

A criminal case against Rinat Tukhvatshin, the co-founder of the media project Kloop, has been separated into an individual proceeding. The editorial office reported, citing lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov.

The lawyer emphasized that Rinat Tukhvatshin is «understandably outside the country.»

On August 5, the Pervomaisky District Court held its first hearing regarding two former Kloop camera operators, Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov, as well as two accountants. The prosecutor presented the charges against them, and the defendants admitted their guilt.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 1.

Recall, the former camera operators of Kloop, Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov, were detained in late May on suspicion of involvement in calls for mass riots. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) conducted searches at their homes and seized equipment. Both individuals were arrested until the end of the investigation.

At the same time, searches were carried out at the homes of former and current journalists and other employees of the media outlet. About ten people were interrogated by the SCNS before being released.

Additionally, Kloop’s accountant was detained. She was stopped on the street near a bank in the capital and taken to the SCNS. Prior to this, employees of the media outlet had reported that an administrative staff member had been detained after a search of the premises, where accounting documents were stored.

It was also previously reported that the bank accounts of several Kloop employees had been blocked by a court order.
link: https://24.kg/english/339785/
views: 130
