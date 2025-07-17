18:58
Bank accounts of several Kloop employees blocked by court order

The bank accounts of several Kloop employees have been blocked by court order. The media outlet reported.

It is noted that at least four current employees of the media outlet have had their bank accounts blocked. The corresponding decisions were made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek back in early July.

Journalists received information about the blocking of accounts from banks; the editorial office itself does not have court orders.

It is likely that the blocking of accounts is related to a criminal case opened by the State Committee for National Security on charges of inciting mass riots against several former and current Kloop employees.

Two of those detained — the former and current camera operators of the media outlet — are in pretrial detention on suspicion of «involvement in calls for mass riots.»

Recall, a search was previously conducted in the home of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh, after which she was taken in for questioning. It later became known that the house of Kloop camera operator in Bishkek, Aleksandr Aleksandrov, was also searched and he was taken in for questioning to the State Committee for National Security. After the searches, current journalist Aidai Erkebaeva and former employee of the media outlet Zara Sydygalieva, who quit in 2023, were taken in for questioning. In total, seven people were interrogated.

On May 30, the media outlet’s accountant was detained. She was stopped on the street in the capital near one of the banks and taken to the State Committee for National Security.

Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aidai Erkebaeva, Zara Sydygalieva and two other girls, who were brought in for questioning along with current and former Kloop journalists, were released under a non-disclosure agreement.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to liquidate Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.
