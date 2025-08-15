12:44
Kyrgyz and Russian Ministries of Health sign cooperation plan

Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Checheybaev and Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko signed a joint action plan for the development of Kyrgyzstan-Russia cooperation in the field of healthcare for 2025-2026.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the document provides for the implementation of joint activities in key areas, including:

  • Elaboration of the issue of opening a multifunctional hospital of Kyrgyz-Russian friendship;
  • Training, retraining and advanced training of Kyrgyz medical specialists in Russia, including in transplantology, oncology and genetics;
  • Exchange of experience in the management of human resources in healthcare and public health;
  • Interaction in the treatment of oncological diseases and the use of radiopharmaceuticals;
  • Cooperation in regulating the circulation of medicines and medical products;
  • Provision of medical care to citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russian medical organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/339751/
views: 114
