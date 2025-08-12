17:10
1,347 citizens of Kyrgyzstan serve sentences in Russian prisons

A total of 1,347 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently held in correctional facilities in Russia. Deputy Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakyt Kadyrov said at a press conference.

«According to official data from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the first quarter of 2025 alone, about 352,000 Kyrgyzstanis were registered as migrants in Russia. At the same time, 680,000 labor and civil contracts were concluded, which can be explained by the fact that one person may have several contracts or work remotely from Kyrgyzstan,» he stated.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, as of early August, about 224,000 administrative violation reports had been issued against citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 3,748 individuals had been expelled, and 292 deported.

Bakyt Kadyrov stressed concern over crime statistics. In the first quarter of this year, Kyrgyzstanis committed 1,429 crimes in Russia, including:

  • 288 — related to illegal drug trafficking;
  • 435 — involving the use of information and telecommunications technologies;
  • 173 — thefts.

As of April 1, 2025, at least 1,347 Kyrgyzstanis were serving sentences in correctional institutions of Russia, including:

  • 646 — for drug-related crimes;
  • 181 — for sexual assault;
  • 93 — for robbery;
  • 77 — for murder.

Authorities of both countries continue dialogue to improve the conditions of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and to reduce the level of offenses among migrants.
