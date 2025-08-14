19:26
Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan discuss development of trade and transport

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of AfghanistanNooruddin Azizi.

The head of the Cabinet noted that Kyrgyzstan supports the efforts of the current Afghanistan’s authorities on economic recovery, strengthening peace and stability. According to him, the republic actively participates in international and regional programs, forums aimed at the development of Afghanistan.

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the fields of trade, transport, textile industry, energy, education and healthcare. Particular attention was paid to the creation of new transit routes to strengthen regional connectivity and develop the economies of Central Asian countries.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan have great potential in the trade and economic sphere, especially in transport, energy, agriculture and light industry.

Nooruddin Azizi expressed gratitude for the hospitality and conveyed greetings on behalf of the acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hassan Akhund. He confirmed the readiness of the Afghan side to further develop bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
