19:26
USD 87.38
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.10
English

III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum held in Issyk-Kul region

The III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum has been opened at the educational and health complex of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) Zhashtyk on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The event is attended by about 80 students from six leading universities of the Kyrgyz Republic and 11 universities of the Russian Federation.

The forum is organized by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation with the support of the Russian Technological University MIREA. Its main theme in 2025 is «Technological Leadership», reflecting the desire of young journalists and media professionals to master modern digital tools and create innovative content.

Over the course of three days, participants will have lectures, master classes, round tables and team workshops. Students work on joint media projects, developing skills in cross-cultural communication and professional cooperation. Kaspersky Lab has become one of the partners of the forum. This cooperation, according to the organizers, will allow future media specialists to approach information security issues more responsibly.

Opening the forum, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov emphasized the importance of the event: «Modern media communications require not only professional skills, but also the ability to work in international teams. Here you will be able to exchange experiences, establish contacts and gain new knowledge that will be useful in the future.»

KRSU Rector Sergei Volkov noted that the forum is part of the university’s strategy for the development of educational and cultural infrastructure: «We are planning to create a modern campus and reconstruct an educational and health center on Issyk-Kul Lake so that students have access to comfortable conditions for study, recreation and professional growth.»

The III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum also focuses on the role of youth in shaping the media space and digital literacy. Experts note that joint projects of students from Russia and Kyrgyzstan contribute to strengthening cultural and professional ties between the countries, improve the quality of educational programs and expand opportunities for subsequent international initiatives.

The media forum will last until August 17, after which its participants will present the results of their projects. The best works may be included in further joint media projects of Russian and Kyrgyz universities.
link: https://24.kg/english/339646/
views: 221
Print
Related
7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened in Cholpon-Ata
President Japarov sends greetings to Economic Forum participants in Cholpon-Ata
Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR
Issyk-Kul region to host 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum
Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum
International Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum held in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov voices proposals for modernizing economy at forum in Minsk
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is approaching 10.5 percent — Edil Baisalov
Kyrgyzstan to present its stand at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
19:05
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzst...
18:59
"Salam, asker!" - Mikhail Mishustin greets honor guard in Cholpon-Ata
18:11
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17:47
Sections of Shabdan Baatyr and Frunze Streets to be closed on August 16-22
17:30
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years