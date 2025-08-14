7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened in Cholpon-Ata

The 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum has been opened in Cholpon-Ata city. The opening ceremony began with the reading of welcoming addresses by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and the Head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Then the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev addressed the participants with a welcoming speech.

In his speech, he emphasized the key role of the forum in exchanging experience, developing joint initiatives and deepening bilateral and multilateral ties. The official expressed gratitude to the organizers — the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, international and domestic experts, representatives of business, the scientific community and government agencies — for their active participation and productive interaction.

«The 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum is an effective platform for constructive dialogue on issues of economic development, strengthening partnerships and finding new growth points,» he emphasized.

Daniyar Amangeldiev also mentioned the 10th anniversary of the Kyrgyz Republic’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union, noting the steady growth of key socio-economic indicators of the participating countries. He focused on the GDP growth, the decrease in unemployment and the positive dynamics in the priority sectors of the EAEU economy.

Particular attention in the speech was paid to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Russia, which is one of the main trading partners of Kyrgyzstan.

The main theme of the VII Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum is «Digital Sovereignty as a Driver of Economic Growth». In this context, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized the state’s priority support for digital transformation processes, including through the implementation of the national programs «Digital Kyrgyzstan» and «Startup Kyrgyzstan». As a successful example of the development of the digital economy, he especially noted the achievements of the High-Tech Park, whose residents by the end of 2024 included 477 companies that generated revenue of 11.4 billion soms, while 94 percent of the products were exported.

In addition, Daniyar Amangeldiev informed about the implementation of digital solutions in the public sector, in particular about E-Kyzmat project. He also noted the growing attractiveness of the Kyrgyz Republic as a tourist destination and spoke about large-scale projects to create year-round mountain resorts, implemented at the initiative of the president.

«I am confident that holding the forum on the picturesque shore of Issyk-Kul Lake will fully demonstrate the tourism potential of our country and will help attract new investments in this promising industry,» the official concluded.