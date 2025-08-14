13:09
USD 87.35
EUR 102.33
RUB 1.10
English

President Japarov sends greetings to Economic Forum participants in Cholpon-Ata

The President of Kyrgyzstan sent greetings to the participants of the VII Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Azamat Kadyraliev read out the text.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz economy is growing at a record pace compared to the CIS and EAEU countries. Its growth has been increasing by an average of 9 percent since 2022.

The President also emphasized the importance of technological independence, digital data protection and the development of national IT infrastructure.

He also focused on the growth of trade turnover with Russia. It is specified that it increased to $3.9 billion, and the export of Kyrgyz goods — by 40 percent. Russian investments in the republic amounted to $280 million, and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund financed almost 4,000 projects for $900 million.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the forum in Cholpon-Ata is important for strengthening business ties.

Recall, Issyk-Kul region is hosting an off-site event of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum for the first time.

The head of state wished the participants constructive dialogue and practical results.
link: https://24.kg/english/339586/
views: 158
Print
Related
7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened in Cholpon-Ata
Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR
Issyk-Kul region to host 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum
Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum
International Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum held in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov voices proposals for modernizing economy at forum in Minsk
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is approaching 10.5 percent — Edil Baisalov
Kyrgyzstan to present its stand at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
Bishkek presents investment opportunities at forum in Astana
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
13:04
7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened in Cholpon-Ata 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened in Cholpon-At...
12:54
Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway proceeding at accelerated pace
12:39
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities move to lower meat prices
12:25
Tax arrears accrued before 2022 to be written off in Kyrgyzstan
12:14
Bitcoin hits new all-time high of $123,556