President Japarov sends greetings to Economic Forum participants in Cholpon-Ata

The President of Kyrgyzstan sent greetings to the participants of the VII Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Azamat Kadyraliev read out the text.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz economy is growing at a record pace compared to the CIS and EAEU countries. Its growth has been increasing by an average of 9 percent since 2022.

The President also emphasized the importance of technological independence, digital data protection and the development of national IT infrastructure.

He also focused on the growth of trade turnover with Russia. It is specified that it increased to $3.9 billion, and the export of Kyrgyz goods — by 40 percent. Russian investments in the republic amounted to $280 million, and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund financed almost 4,000 projects for $900 million.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the forum in Cholpon-Ata is important for strengthening business ties.

Recall, Issyk-Kul region is hosting an off-site event of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum for the first time.

The head of state wished the participants constructive dialogue and practical results.