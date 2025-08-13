Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan strengthen trade and economic ties

At the invitation of the Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Sydykov, a delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan headed by Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the talks, Minister Bakyt Sydykov noted that the visit is an important step towards further intensification and deepening of bilateral cooperation. The Kyrgyz side expressed interest in finding new mutually beneficial areas of cooperation covering promising areas of the economy, and informed the Afghan side about ongoing economic reforms and significant potential for increasing mutual trade.

Particular attention was paid to digitalization issues. The Kyrgyz side confirmed their readiness to share its accumulated experience with Afghan partners.

In turn, Nooruddin Azizi thanked for the invitation and noted the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, including in the trade, economic and investment spheres.

The parties agreed to open trading houses in the two countries to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, the following documents were signed: