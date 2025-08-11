Organizer of road blocking in Kok-Zhar detained

Police have detained the organizer of a road blocking during the demolition of illegal structures in Kok-Zhar residential area, the Interior Ministry’s press service reported.

According to law enforcers, the suspect is a 63-year-old woman identified as I.G.

The investigation also established her involvement in the illegal sale of land plots. Several citizens filed complaints claiming damages totaling over 10 million soms.

«The woman was detained on August 8. Preliminary information indicates that she was a key organizer and financier of the illegal blocking of road in Kok-Zhar. It was found out that her actions aimed to obstruct the lawful demolition of buildings in order to conceal her involvement in illegal land transactions and land transformation,» the statement says.

Additionally, the woman was found to be an active member of the so-called «land mafia,» illegally selling plots, colluding with officials and public servants, inciting people to block roads, and engaging in other provocative acts.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation has been conducted into officials, who allowed the construction of illegal residential buildings on arable land in Kok-Zhar residential area.

On August 6, in the contour No. 172 of the residential area, local residents began blocking the road during the demolition of buildings. Police detained several individuals at the time. A case was opened under the article «Illegal blocking of road» of the Criminal Code. The detainees included a 65-year-old woman identified as A.Zh., a 36-year-old man K.N., a 35-year-old man M.U., a 34-year-old man A.B., and a 26-year-old man B.M. All were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

The court later ruled that their detention was lawful and justified, ordering all five to be held in the pre-trial detention center 1 until August 17.