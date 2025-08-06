Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road

Police have begun detaining residents of contour No. 172 who blocked an internal road. Eyewitnesses reported on social media.

Today, August 6, residents of the residential area once again gathered to defend their property from demolition. Some of them blocked the street in an attempt to prevent special equipment from entering the area.

The protesters demanded a meeting with the president, chanting: «Sadyr Japarov kelsin!» («Let Sadyr Japarov come!»).

Previously, First Deputy Head of Bishkek’s Oktyabrsky district, Mayrambek Adylbekov, stated that more than 200 objects in Kok-Zhar residential area were slated for demolition. Yesterday, authorities began demolition of fences, shops, and houses located in contour No. 172, near the intersection of Akhunbaev and Dostoevsky streets.