16:46
USD 87.45
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.10
English

Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road

Police have begun detaining residents of contour No. 172 who blocked an internal road. Eyewitnesses reported on social media.

Today, August 6, residents of the residential area once again gathered to defend their property from demolition. Some of them blocked the street in an attempt to prevent special equipment from entering the area.

The protesters demanded a meeting with the president, chanting: «Sadyr Japarov kelsin!» («Let Sadyr Japarov come!»).

Previously, First Deputy Head of Bishkek’s Oktyabrsky district, Mayrambek Adylbekov, stated that more than 200 objects in Kok-Zhar residential area were slated for demolition. Yesterday, authorities began demolition of fences, shops, and houses located in contour No. 172, near the intersection of Akhunbaev and Dostoevsky streets.
link: https://24.kg/english/338703/
views: 151
Print
Related
Residents protest planned demolition of 700 houses in Manas Ata
Business facilities of ex-high-ranking officials being demolished in Osh city
Illegal buildings to be demolished on Profsoyuznaya Street in Bishkek
Unauthorized structures in Bazar-Korgon’s water protection zone demolished
Houses being demolished to widen street in Uchar village, Osh region
Business center previously owned by Sadyr Japarov being demolished in Bishkek
Unauthorized objects under construction demolished in Kok-Zhar
Nurdan Oruntaev: The state will not force to demolish old houses
Head of State Construction Agency plans to demolish Khrushchyovkas in Bishkek
Park built on site of demolished cafes in Bishkek
Popular
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
6 August, Wednesday
15:39
Kambarata HPP-1: Progress made toward launching main construction phase Kambarata HPP-1: Progress made toward launching main co...
15:24
Taalaibek Darkimbaev appointed Chairman of Chui Regional Court
15:17
Over 14,000 citizens donated blood in Bishkek in first half of 2025
15:10
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road
15:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants