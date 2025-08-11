25 citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from U.S. — Foreign Ministry

A special flight from the United States has brought 25 citizens back to Kyrgyzstan. They were deported for violation of U.S. immigration laws. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The ministry reminded that, depending on the terms of deportation, such individuals may be banned from entering the United States for 5, 10, or 15 years, or even permanently. Attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally could result in criminal prosecution.

The Foreign Ministry recommends that Kyrgyzstanis residing in the United States without legal grounds consider voluntary departure to avoid these consequences.

Citizens are also urged to take these factors into account when planning trips to the U.S., strictly comply with immigration requirements, and, if necessary, seek timely advice from diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In July it was reported that the U.S. presidential administration plans to deport 1 million undocumented migrants from the country over the next year. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 117,000 people have been deported since the start of the year. Washington is also negotiating with 30 countries on deporting migrants there who are not their citizens.

In early July, U.S. President Donald Trump opened a new detention center for undocumented migrants in Florida, known as «Alligator Alcatraz.» The facility, located in expansive subtropical wetlands teeming with insects, alligators, pythons, and other predators, uses the wildlife as a natural barrier requiring minimal security, local officials said.

The White House has also stopped publishing statistics on deportation numbers.