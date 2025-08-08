17:29
Kazakhstan to assist in training personnel for Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service

Kazakhstan will assist in training of personnel for the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan. The government of Kazakhstan has approved an agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic. The document authorizes the head of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee to sign the agreement on behalf of the Cabinet.

«Approve the attached draft agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on personnel training for the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the resolution states.

The document has officially come into force.

«The Kazakh side accepts military personnel of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for training at the Border Academy of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan in the agreed number within the limit of the staffing level ... in specialties and for periods that are annually agreed upon by the parties. The results of the agreement are formalized in contracts,» the draft agreement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/338958/
views: 146
