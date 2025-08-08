Decisions of aksakal courts can be appealed in Kyrgyzstan

Amendments were made to the Civil Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan, establishing a separate chapter on the procedure for appealing decisions of aksakal courts. The law was signed by the President and will come into force in ten days.

Under the new provisions, decisions made by aksakal courts may now be appealed in the district or city court at their location. Appeals can be filed by individuals affected by the decision, as well as other parties involved in the case, within ten days from the date of the announcement of the decision.

The law outlines detailed requirements for filing an appeal, including the submission process, grounds for returning or dismissing a complaint, and timelines for acceptance and review. A judge must accept or return the complaint within five days, and the case must be reviewed within 30 days.

Following the review, the court may overturn the decision of the aksakal court and inform the parties of their right to seek resolution through the general court system, or it may reject the appeal. The court’s decision can be appealed in the appellate procedure.