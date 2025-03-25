Chairman of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Satyev and two chairmen of local courts were reprimanded for collecting money from judges. The Council of Judges confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The Council of Judges received materials from the Presidential Administration collected during a check of certain aspects of the activities of employees of the judicial system.

The disciplinary commission began proceedings on these materials, based on the results of which, on January 24, 2025, it issued a conclusion on the presence of signs of a disciplinary offense in the actions/inactions of the head of the Supreme Court Mederbek Satyev, the Chairmen of the Osh Regional Court and Suzak District Court Mirlan Borombaev and Kubanychbek Samudinov.

The Council recalls that in December 2024, a delegation of the Supreme Court headed by its Chairman Mederbek Satyev went to the regions to inspect the official activities of the courts in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions.

It is clear from the materials of the disciplinary proceedings that individual chairmen of local courts, namely the Chairmen of the Osh and Jalal-Abad Regional Courts and the Suzak District Court, on the occasion of the arrival of representatives of the Supreme Court, on their own initiative organized a collection of money from judges to pay for the accommodation and meals of the delegation members.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Mederbek Satyev noted in his explanatory note that he did not give any instructions on collecting money and did not know about them.

The Chairman of the Osh Regional Court Mirlan Borombaev noted that in order to organize the reception of the Supreme Court delegation and ensure their accommodation at Jannat Hotel in the city of Osh, he personally, on his own initiative, collected 150,000 soms from judges and handed it over to the hotel administration.

It is noted that the Chairman of the Jalal-Abad Regional Court Kanybek Toktosun uulu also collected money from judges, but he himself denied it.

In his explanatory note, the head of the Suzak District Court, Kubanychbek Samudinov, also noted that he did not collect money for the Supreme Court delegation.

However, the judge of the said district court, Zhypar Sabyrova, indicated that on December 13, at the initiative of the chairman, the judges collected 2,000 soms from each to cover the expenses of the delegation, as well as 1,000 soms to organize lunch. According to her, four days later, Kubanychbek Samudinov again raised the issue of collecting money in the amount of 5,000 soms from each judge for accommodation and meals for the delegation of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic. But then the chairman of the district court canceled the collection of money due to its uselessness. Similar explanations were given by two more judges of the Suzak District Court.

The Council of Judges notes that these circumstances indicate a violation by judges of the principles of professional ethics, managerial discipline and the requirements of the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Based on the above, the Council of Judges decided to impose disciplinary action in the form of a reprimand on the Chairman of the Supreme Court Mederbek Satyev, the Chairmen of the Osh Regional Court and the Suzak District Court Mirlan Borombaev and Kubanychbek Samudinov.

The Chairman of the Jalal-Abad Regional Court Kanybek Toktosun uulu was dismissed early on January 14, 2024, by presidential decree, and it was not possible to impose disciplinary action on him.

Recall, it was reported on social media at the end of December 2024 that a commission had been created in the Presidential Administration on the activities of the Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Mederbek Satyev.

However, at that time, the press secretary of the president, Askat Alagozov, stated that the information was not true.

«At the last kurultai, several complaints and claims were made against the courts. Therefore, the president verbally reprimanded the work of Mederbek Satyev and set the task of improving the activities of the courts,» Askat Alagozov responded to journalists at the time.