Ex-Supreme Court Judge of Kyrgyzstan appointed to EAEU Court

Former Supreme Court judge of Kyrgyzstan, Kydyk Dzhunushpayev, has been appointed to the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union.

He took up this position in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. A swear-in ceremony for Kydyk Dzhunushpayev was held in Minsk (Belarus).

Kydyk Dzhunushpayev graduated from the Kyrgyz State National University in 1989 with a degree in law. He worked for various government agencies of the republic. He had been a judge of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan since 2018.

The EAEU Court has been operating in Minsk since 2015. It includes two judges from each EAEU member state, who are appointed by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.