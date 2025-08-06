Taalaibek Darkimbaev appointed Chairman of Chui Regional Court

Taalaibek Darkimbaev was appointed the Chairman of the Chui Regional Court. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Satyev.

Taalaibek Darkimbaev was born on January 7, 1972 in the village of Ak-Suu in Issyk-Kul region.

Previously, he worked as the Chairman of the Administrative Court of Chui region, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Judges, and was also a judge of the Interdistrict Court of Issyk-Kul region.

«In court, the focus should not be on the judge, but on the parties involved. They must clearly understand that they come to court to engage in a legal contest, not to file complaints. In other words, it is the parties themselves who largely determine the quality of justice. The judge’s role is to keep both sides within the bounds of the law. Lawyers play a crucial role in the judicial process. I believe a lawyer is not an enemy of the judge, but an assistant—someone who can introduce reasonable doubt about the soundness of the opposing side’s arguments,» Taalaibek Darkimbaev said in a 2019 interview.