16:46
USD 87.45
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.10
English

Taalaibek Darkimbaev appointed Chairman of Chui Regional Court

Taalaibek Darkimbaev was appointed the Chairman of the Chui Regional Court. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Satyev.

Taalaibek Darkimbaev was born on January 7, 1972 in the village of Ak-Suu in Issyk-Kul region.

Previously, he worked as the Chairman of the Administrative Court of Chui region, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Judges, and was also a judge of the Interdistrict Court of Issyk-Kul region.

«In court, the focus should not be on the judge, but on the parties involved. They must clearly understand that they come to court to engage in a legal contest, not to file complaints. In other words, it is the parties themselves who largely determine the quality of justice. The judge’s role is to keep both sides within the bounds of the law. Lawyers play a crucial role in the judicial process. I believe a lawyer is not an enemy of the judge, but an assistant—someone who can introduce reasonable doubt about the soundness of the opposing side’s arguments,» Taalaibek Darkimbaev said in a 2019 interview.
link: https://24.kg/english/338707/
views: 148
Print
Related
Rustam Kadyrkulov appointed new Mayor of Cholpon-Ata city
New Deputy Director of EEC Integration Development Department appointed
Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics
New head of Information Policy Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed
Mirlan Talaibekov appointed head of Municipal Inspectorate of Bishkek City Hall
New Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed
Kemel Sadykov appointed Deputy Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Finance Minister of Russia appointed Chairman of Board of RKDF
Almaz Saliev appointed head of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan
New head of Leninsky district appointed in Bishkek
Popular
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
6 August, Wednesday
15:39
Kambarata HPP-1: Progress made toward launching main construction phase Kambarata HPP-1: Progress made toward launching main co...
15:24
Taalaibek Darkimbaev appointed Chairman of Chui Regional Court
15:17
Over 14,000 citizens donated blood in Bishkek in first half of 2025
15:10
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road
15:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants