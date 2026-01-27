Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement

Kyrgyzstan has filed a lawsuit in the EAEU court over Russia’s failure to implement the migrant agreement. Azamat Mukanov, Chairman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, announced at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Labor, Healthcare, Women’s Affairs, and Social Issues during a discussion of the draft law «On Medical Insurance of Citizens.»

Committee members inquired about the progress of efforts to support migrant workers in Russia by issuing health insurance policies.

According to Mukanov, an agreement concerning migrant workers is in effect among five EAEU countries.

«However, the Russian side is currently violating Articles 96 and 97 of this agreement by refusing to issue compulsory medical insurance policies to family members of labor migrants. Kyrgyzstan has filed a claim with the EAEU Court; the proceedings are ongoing, and a decision is expected within two weeks. We also raised this issue during the recent visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk to Kyrgyzstan,» he said.