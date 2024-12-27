16:50
USD 87.00
EUR 90.43
RUB 0.88
English

Taalaibek Abykeev appointed Chairman of Bishkek City Court

By order of the Chairman of the Supreme Court, Taalaibek Abykeev was appointed Chairman of the Bishkek City Court for a term of five years. The press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of the Supreme Court, Mederbek Satyev, congratulated the new chairman and instructed him to carry out his work in strict accordance with the requirements of the law.

Taalaibek Abykeev was previously a judge of the Bishkek City Court. He is 49 years old. It is known from open sources that he acquitted and released from the courtroom a person accused of a serious crime until the verdict could be appealed.

On October 17, 2023, human rights activist Kamil Ruziev reported that the Supreme Court overturned two acquittals passed in the high-profile case on harassment of an underage girl. The case was sent for a new trial to the Sverdlovsky District Court.

«It has become known that the victim’s side will declare a lack of confidence in the entire composition of the Sverdlovsky District Court, since its chairman Taalaibek Abykeev had previously illegally acquitted and released from the courtroom a person accused of a serious crime until the verdict was appealed,» Kamil Ruziev noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/315614/
views: 114
Print
Related
Aibek Moldogaziev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
Abdikarim Alimbayev appointed Director of Border Service of Kyrgyzstan
Umbetaly Kydyraliev appointed President of National Olympic Committee
New head of Academy of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Kubanychbek Ysabekov appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
New Chairman of Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
City Court judge and his wife detained in Bishkek
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Bakyt Sydykov appointed Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
27 December, Friday
16:14
Taalaibek Abykeev appointed Chairman of Bishkek City Court Taalaibek Abykeev appointed Chairman of Bishkek City Co...
15:55
Two men rape woman in Bishkek
15:47
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.4 billion cubic meters
15:37
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev tells about achievements of Health Ministry in 2024
15:27
President launches China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project