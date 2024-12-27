Taalaibek Abykeev appointed Chairman of Bishkek City Court

By order of the Chairman of the Supreme Court, Taalaibek Abykeev was appointed Chairman of the Bishkek City Court for a term of five years. The press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of the Supreme Court, Mederbek Satyev, congratulated the new chairman and instructed him to carry out his work in strict accordance with the requirements of the law.

Taalaibek Abykeev was previously a judge of the Bishkek City Court. He is 49 years old. It is known from open sources that he acquitted and released from the courtroom a person accused of a serious crime until the verdict could be appealed.

On October 17, 2023, human rights activist Kamil Ruziev reported that the Supreme Court overturned two acquittals passed in the high-profile case on harassment of an underage girl. The case was sent for a new trial to the Sverdlovsky District Court.

«It has become known that the victim’s side will declare a lack of confidence in the entire composition of the Sverdlovsky District Court, since its chairman Taalaibek Abykeev had previously illegally acquitted and released from the courtroom a person accused of a serious crime until the verdict was appealed,» Kamil Ruziev noted.