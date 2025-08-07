11:39
International exhibition Kyrgyzstan EXPO - 2025 to open in Bishkek

International exhibition Kyrgyzstan EXPO — 2025 will be opened in Bishkek. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.

According to its data, the large event will be held on October 24-25.

This is the largest business platform of the year, uniting companies from Kyrgyzstan, countries of the region and international partners.

The exhibition will include B2B meetings, a business program, the opportunity to expand business ties and discuss prospects for cooperation. The following key sectors of the economy will be presented:

  • Industry;
  • Agriculture;
  • Transport and logistics;
  • Construction;
  • Energy;
  • Tourism;
  • Healthcare;
  • Education;
  • IT and digital technologies;
  • Light and food industries.

Participation in the exhibition opens up prospects for entering the market of the Kyrgyz Republic and the states of the Eurasian Economic Union, establishing business contacts, presenting products and services, as well as concluding agreements and memorandums of cooperation. Delegations from more than ten countries are expected to participate, including Russia, China, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Iran, Azerbaijan, Mongolia.
