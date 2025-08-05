Kyrgyzstanis win two silver medals at Beach Sambo World Championships

Kyrgyzstanis won silver medals at the Beach Sambo World Championships, which took place on August 2-3 in Singapore. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Zhamalbek Asylbek uulu (weight category up to 88 kilograms) and Bekbolot Toktogonov (over 88 kilograms) took second places.

The state agency noted that the national team, led by the President of the Federation Azim Ibraev, took part in the Beach Sambo World Championships for the first time in history.