10:54
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstanis win two silver medals at Beach Sambo World Championships

Kyrgyzstanis won silver medals at the Beach Sambo World Championships, which took place on August 2-3 in Singapore. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Zhamalbek Asylbek uulu (weight category up to 88 kilograms) and Bekbolot Toktogonov (over 88 kilograms) took second places.

The state agency noted that the national team, led by the President of the Federation Azim Ibraev, took part in the Beach Sambo World Championships for the first time in history.
link: https://24.kg/english/338518/
views: 156
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Sambo Cup
Bishkek to host World Sambo Championship
Kyrgyzstani Aybaz Orozbekov becomes Asian Sambo Champion
Asian Sambo Championships: Kyrgyzstanis win 21 medals in two days
Asia & Oceania Sambo Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win 21 medals for two days
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at sambo tournament in Armenia
Second stage of Sambo World Cup: Kyrgyzstanis win 5 more bronze medals
Second stage of Sambo World Cup: Another Kyrgyzstani wins bronze
Second stage of Sambo World Cup: Kyrgyzstanis win bronze and silver medals
Second stage of Sambo World Cup: Two Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medals
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 August, Tuesday
10:44
Major street renaming planned in Bishkek: What, where and when Major street renaming planned in Bishkek: What, where a...
10:25
Orphaned teenagers in Ala-Buka receive land plots
10:18
Australian tour operators report surge of interest in Kyrgyzstan
09:38
Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place in team standings at World Mas-Wrestling Championship
09:32
Kyrgyzstanis win two silver medals at Beach Sambo World Championships
4 August, Monday
18:04
Business facilities of ex-high-ranking officials being demolished in Osh city
17:48
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
17:38
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period