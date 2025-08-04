19:11
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has prevented the theft of a large batch of antimony concentrate from Kadamdzhai antimony plant in Batken region.

According to the SCNS, authorities received information about an attempt to illegally transport over 22.5 tons of antimony concentrate. Preliminary estimates suggest the material’s value—after processing—could reach approximately $600,000.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 292 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal trafficking of potent or toxic substances for the purpose of sale).

«Investigative operations revealed a criminal conspiracy involving citizens of Kyrgyzstan identified as D.D.S., O.A.E., and B.M.K., who attempted to steal and sell the antimony concentrate,» the SCNS stated.

The State Committee added that further measures are underway to uncover additional facts of illegal trade in potent or toxic substances.
