Landlocked countries to gather at UN conference

The 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries will be held in Awaza, Turkmenistan. The UN News reports.

According to it, more than 20 heads of state and government, 3,000 delegates from international organizations, representatives of civil society, youth, academia and the private sector will take part in the conference.

«Due to their geographical location and high transport costs, landlocked countries are deprived of the opportunity to fully participate in the global economy. High trade and transport costs do not attract investors, which slows down economic development. These countries need special attention and support to overcome these difficulties and accelerate economic development,» Aksoltan Atayeva, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, says.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also expected in Awaza, who previously participated in the opening ceremony of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He recalled that climate change depletes water reserves in this region, leads to the melting of glaciers and natural disasters. The center in Almaty can become an important link in the implementation of the Action Programme for landlocked developing countries.

It is expected that the conference participants will adopt the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024-2034, the implementation of which will contribute to the successful economic and sustainable development of landlocked countries, as well as the Political Declaration.

It should be noted that the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev will take part in the 3rd UN Conference. As part of the working visit on August 4-5, he will deliver a report at the plenary session of the conference. In addition, bilateral meetings of Adylbek Kasymaliev with Antonio Guterres and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov are planned.