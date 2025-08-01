President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in the city of Cholpon-Ata on August 1.

During the meeting, current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest were discussed, including the implementation of priority projects between the countries, such as the construction of Kambarata HPP-1.

The head of state noted the dynamic deepening of political dialogue at all levels, which contributes to the consistent expansion of interstate relations, filling them with practical content.

Sadyr Japarov also expressed confidence that the official visit of the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry will be an important incentive for further strengthening fraternal relations, especially in the context of preparations for the upcoming official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Murat Nurtleu conveyed greetings and best wishes to Sadyr Japarov from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also confirmed his readiness to make every effort to implement the tasks set by the heads of state.