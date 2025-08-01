15:42
Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in construction sector growth in 2024

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s construction sector showed the highest growth rate among CIS countries. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, announced during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the country’s construction industry.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the celebration began with an exhibition showcasing the industry’s achievements and new construction projects in the capital.

In his congratulatory speech, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that in 2024, the construction sector accounted for over 8 percent of GDP, making it the fourth-largest sector in the national economy.

«Since 2021, the state has invested more than 170 billion soms in the construction sector — a record figure! Over the past five years, 967 major social infrastructure objects have been completed. In 2024, the sector grew by 31.1 percent, the highest rate among CIS countries. And in the first half of 2025 alone, construction growth reached 142.5 percent,» the Cabinet Chairman stated.

He then presented distinguished employees of the construction sector with Certificates of Honor from the Cabinet of Ministers.
