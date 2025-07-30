11:51
Bishkek District Court judge suspected of sexual harassment

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a case of sexual harassment by Bishkek Oktyabrsky District Court Judge K.Zh.S. towards his secretary. The State Committee’s press center reported.

According to it, the secretary of the Oktyabrsky District Court filed a request to take action against the judge, who «abused his official position and embarked on the path of committing a crime against sexual inviolability.»

Thus, K.Zh.S., «being aware of the illegality of his actions, violating moral and ethical standards, taking advantage of the victim’s dependence due to direct subordination in the service hierarchy,» began to force her to perform sexual acts in May 2025, which manifested themselves in harassment and obsessive offers of an intimate nature by sending messages in WhatsApp messaging app.

On July 25, 2025, the Prosecutor General of the Kyrgyz Republic sent a motion to the Council of Judges to bring the suspected judge to criminal responsibility.

As a result, on the same day, K.Zh.S. was officially charged with committing a crime under Article 156 («Coercion to sexual acts») of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the city was chosen against him.

The SCNS of Kyrgyzstan notes that the actions of the accused are incompatible with the professional ethics and moral standards expected of members of the judiciary.
