New judges introduced at Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan

Two new judges — Nurbek Esenaliev and Bakyt Usubaliev — have been introduced to the staff of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan. Their candidacies were approved by the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) the day before.

Who are the new members of the judiciary?

Nurbek Esenaliev graduated from the Kyrgyz State University in 1992 with a degree in law.

From May 1993 to December 1999, he worked at the Military Prosecutor’s Office. From December 1999 to May 2007, he served as a judge at the Military Court. He then worked as a judge at the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek until April 2016, and most recently served as a judge at the Bishkek City Court.

Bakyt Usubaliev served as a judge at the Osh Regional Court from 2011 to 2013, before being relieved of his duties by a decree from then-President Almazbek Atambayev.

From 2015, he has been a lawyer at the Bar Association of Issyk-Kul region. In 2019, he became a Director of KRK-Plus LLC.
On June 26, 2021, he was reappointed as a judge of the Moskovsky District Court of Chui region by a decree from President Sadyr Japarov. On April 30, 2022, he was transferred to the Osh City Court as part of a judicial rotation.
link: https://24.kg/english/325789/
