Interior Ministry investigates case on extortion by judge

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is investigating a criminal case on the fact of extortion. One of the defendants is a judge of one of the district courts.

According to the press service of the ministry, a citizen contacted the police with a statement that an official demanded $1,000 from him for resolving an issue related to the consideration of a case in court. According to the applicant, he had previously transferred him funds in the amount of several tens of thousands of soms.

At the end of November 2024, a criminal case was opened on this fact under Article 343 Part 1 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the operational investigative activities, the judge’s involvement in the crime was established, and facts of receiving money were recorded.

Two intermediaries were caught red-handed during the arrest. Previously marked banknotes were found and seized from them.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against the judge on extortion. The materials have been transferred to the investigative service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further investigation.

Investigative measures are ongoing, and the possible involvement of other persons is being checked.