Judge of Leninsky District Court detained for bribetaking

A judge of the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek was detained for taking a bribe. Sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The Council of Judges notes that the previous day the agency considered the submission of the Prosecutor General on giving consent to bring the judge of Leninsky District Court A.M.A. (Avazov Mirzat Abdisatarovich) to criminal liability.

The Council of Judges, having heard the reports and discussed the conclusion of the disciplinary commission, decided to satisfy the Prosecutor General’s motion. Judge Mirzat Avazov is suspected of abuse of office and bribery (Articles 337 and 342 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic).
