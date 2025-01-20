11:53
Son of judge of Sokuluk District Court detained by SCNS

The son of the judge of the Sokuluk District Court Abdurazak Borombaev, Zhambyl Borombaev, was detained by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), according to preliminary data, on suspicion of committing a crime under the article «Money laundering in a large amount» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The media report.

Zhambyl Borombaev works as the head of the Department of Public Procurement and Logistics at Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise.

By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek he was released under travel restrictions.

Abdurazak Borombaev had worked for many years as a judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek and was transferred to Sokuluk only two years ago.
