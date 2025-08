The powers of judge Niyazbek Kalmatov of the Uzgen District Court of Osh region have been terminated early. The corresponding decree was signed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The reason for the dismissal is the violation of the requirements for the impeccable conduct of a judge.

Earlier, the Council of Judges considered the recommendation of the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Musayev on bringing Niyazbek Kalmatov to disciplinary responsibility.