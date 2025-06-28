Judge of Alamedinsky Court suspected of extortion

A judge of the Alamedinsky District Court has been detained on suspicion of extortion. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A citizen contacted the investigative service and reported that employees of the Alamedinsky District Court were extorting money from him for making a positive decision on the case.

The court was considering a criminal case against citizen S.A. He asked the judge Zh.Sh.B to postpone the trial, and he agreed to do it for 30,000 soms. After that, the judge demanded $1,000 for making a positive decision on the case. The money was found in the house of citizen B.K., which he was supposed to give to the judge.

Based on the results of the investigation, suspect B.K. was placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Department of Internal Affairs and brought to criminal responsibility under the article of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Complicity in extortion».

The Council of Judges gave consent to bringing the judge Zh.Sh.B. to criminal responsibility. He was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs. Investigation is ongoing.