The Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan held another meeting, where it reviewed the materials of the disciplinary commission.

A decision was made to uphold the recommendation of the Prosecutor General’s Office to give consent to the prosecution of judge G.A. from the Nookat District Court.

These initials match the data of one judge from the specified district court — Gulnara Abylkasymova.

She was appointed to the Nookat District Court of Osh region during the rotation in 2022.