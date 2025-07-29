Manasbek Samidinov: Ensuring high airport construction standards is priority

The Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC Manasbek Samidinov paid a working visit to Osh and Jalal-Abad regions to monitor the operations of the company’s regional branches. The press service of the company reported.

During the visit, an inspection of the work of the Osh International Airport was conducted.

The Chairman reviewed the current operations of the branch and inspected upgraded specialized equipment used for aviation safety and ground services. Discussions were also held on employee welfare, including prospects for building mortgage-financed housing for airport staff.

Special attention was paid to the construction of the new passenger terminal complex in Osh, which is being carried out in accordance with the approved schedule and construction standards. In addition, during the trip, a visit to the construction site of the new airport in Jalal-Abad was made.

The company’s management was presented with the stages of project implementation, completed work and current tasks. The importance of meeting deadlines and ensuring high quality of construction was emphasized. Completion of construction is scheduled for the end of 2026.