Heating network repair: Frunze-Gogol intersection in Bishkek to be closed

The intersection of Frunze and Gogol Streets in Bishkek will be closed from July 30 to August 6. The City Hall reported.

At least 1,600 meters of heating network pipes will be replaced with an increase in the pipeline diameter from 700 to 900 millimeters.

The city authorities noted that the network has been in operation since 1971 (54 years) and has completely exhausted its standard service life, and urgent replacement is required.

Bishkekteploset asks city residents and guests of the capital to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and to plan their travel routes in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/337741/
