11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating

Heating and hot water were temporarily turned off in the 11th microdistrict, as well as along Baytik Baatyr Street today, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The following houses are left without heating and hot water:

  • 11th microdistrict, residential buildings No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 15, 16, 17, 17a, 17/1, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, DS94, private houses No. 20/1, 20/2, 20/3, 20/4, 20/5, 20/6, 20a, Turkish school;
  • Baytik Baatyr Street, residential buildings No. 3, 3/1, 3/4, 3a, 3b, 3v, 3g, Chaldovarskaya Street, 91a (dormitory).

The shutdown is due to work on replacing the old section of the heating network and connection to the newly installed heating network.

Bishkekteploset asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and thanks for patience.
link: https://24.kg/english/319425/
