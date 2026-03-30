Almost 69 percent of Bishkek’s heating networks physically deteriorated

In the capital, 68.6 percent of heating networks are physically deteriorated. Yuri Dmitrushchenko, Deputy Chief Engineer for In-Building Systems at the municipal enterprise Bishkekteploset, stated on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, this figure has decreased by 4 percent — previously, the deterioration level was 72.7 percent.

«We are trying to minimize the number of damages, but the issue of wear remains. Overall, the 2025/2026 heating season was successful, lasting 143 days, compared to the average of around 150 days. Of course, there were some challenges — two major failures occurred: in February on the pipeline along 7 April Street and in March in microdistrict No. 6. However, both were quickly contained and repaired,» Yuri Dmitrushchenko said.

He noted that a total of 77 damages were recorded during the 2025/2026 heating season, fewer than in the 2024/2025 season (86), and significantly lower than two years earlier (109).

«The reduction is due to effective hydraulic testing. We identify weak points in advance to fix problems and prevent ruptures during the heating season,» the chief engineer explained. «However, overall, the number of damages has been increasing: 237 in 2022, 378 in 2023, peaking at 448 in 2024, and 426 in 2025.»

It is worth noting that hot water supply in the capital will be shut off from April 1 to May 10 for maintenance and repair work.