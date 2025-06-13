17:27
Repair of heating networks in Bishkek: Section of Frunze Street to be closed

Work on the reconstruction of the heating network will begin in Bishkek on June 14. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

According to its, Frunze Street will be closed from Suyumbaev Street to Tynystanov Street.

The length of the network will be 1,100 meters, and the diameter of the pipeline will be increased from 700 to 900 millimeters.

This network was put into operation in 1971 and has already served its standard term (54 years). It is in an emergency condition and requires urgent replacement.

The work is scheduled to be completed by October 3.
