Traffic movement in Bishkek to be hindered due to heating system repair

Traffic movement will be hindered on some streets of Bishkek from today on due to preventive maintenance of heating networks. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

Work at the intersection of Toktogul and Razzakov Streets will continue until June 7, at the intersection of Mederov and Tynystanov Streets — until June 15.

«Work will take place on several sections of Isanov Street at once: Bishkekteploset will be replacing the section valves until June 20 at the intersections with Razzakov, Toktogul and Chokmorov Streets. Laying of water, sewage and heating networks will simultaneously start on the section of Isanov Street between Kievskaya and Sydykova Streets; the work will last until June 25. The asphalt covering of the roadway will be completely restored after the works,» the City Hall noted.
