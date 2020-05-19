14:40
Traffic movement along Akhunbaev Street to be hampered until August

Traffic movement will be hampered in Bishkek at the intersection of Akhunbaev and April 7 Streets due to reconstruction of the heat supply network. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reports.

The work is being carried out on the western side of April 7 Street with involvement of the northern side of Akhunbaev Street.

“The existing heating network was laid in 1973, the pipes are worn out. In addition, we plan to increase the capacity of the heat supply network by increasing the diameter of pipes from 500 to 900 millimeters,” the City Hall said.

According to the presented work schedule of Bishkekteploset OJSC, the repair will be completed on August 4, 2020.   
