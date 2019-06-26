Reconstruction of Vostok main heating system starts in Bishkek

Reconstruction of Vostok main heating system started in Bishkek. Press service of Bishkekteploset OJSC reported.

Transfer of the heating main on Leo Tolstoy Street will cost 473.3 million soms. Financing is provided by the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

Reconstruction of Vostok main heating system will allow increasing the pipeline capacity and expanding the number of connections to the central heat supply in the southern part of Bishkek.

The planned part of the main pipeline is a strategic in providing heat energy and hot water supply to the southern part of the capital, in particular, these are 450 apartment buildings (about 70,000 apartments) and 29 social facilities.

Recall, an elevated bridge will be built on Leo Tolstoy Street, therefore, the existing heating system must be transferred.