Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss cooperation in field of virtual assets

Director of the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan Farkhat Iminov held a video meeting with the Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain of Pakistan Bilal bin Saqib. The press service of the National Agency reported.

The parties discussed current areas of cooperation in the field of virtual assets.

«Special attention was paid to the exchange of experience in the activities of specialized government agencies and national councils. Bilal bin Saqib expressed interest in establishing partnerships with Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the significant potential for joint initiatives, exchange of experience and information. Farkhat Iminov noted the similarity of strategic priorities of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of virtual assets and emphasized the importance of close cooperation and the conclusion of a bilateral Memorandum of Cooperation,» the statement says.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to develop dialogue and intensify interaction.