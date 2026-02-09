Financial Supervision Service authorizes 6 companies to exchange virtual assets

The State Financial Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan has authorized six companies to exchange virtual assets. The registry of the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan contains such data.

It is noted that these firms have received licenses to operate as virtual asset exchange operators in the country.

The new market participants have completed the registration process in Bishkek and have received official permission to conduct cryptocurrency exchange transactions.

Licensed companies:

Big Crypto;

Bill Pay;

Active Invest;

Kasheron;

Marten Finance;

CorEx Markets.

A license confirms that the companies meet the security and qualification requirements established by law.