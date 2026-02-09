11:34
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Financial Supervision Service authorizes 6 companies to exchange virtual assets

The State Financial Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan has authorized six companies to exchange virtual assets. The registry of the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan contains such data.

It is noted that these firms have received licenses to operate as virtual asset exchange operators in the country.

The new market participants have completed the registration process in Bishkek and have received official permission to conduct cryptocurrency exchange transactions.

Licensed companies:

  • Big Crypto;
  • Bill Pay;
  • Active Invest;
  • Kasheron;
  • Marten Finance;
  • CorEx Markets.

A license confirms that the companies meet the security and qualification requirements established by law.
link: https://24.kg/english/361105/
views: 131
Print
Related
Assets of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceed 1 trillion soms
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Kyrgyzstan, USA to enhance cooperation in virtual assets and digital finance
Banking sector assets in Kyrgyzstan surpass 1 trillion soms
Percentage-based scoring for virtual asset market participants introduced in KR
National Bank authorizes opening of special escrow accounts for virtual assets
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan tightening regulation of virtual asset market
Banks in Kyrgyzstan to pilot virtual asset wallet services for clients
AYU empire collapse: SCNS seizes property for 10 billion soms from Abdykerimov
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
11:31
Construction of new 14.5-kilometer bypass road begins in Cholpon-Ata Construction of new 14.5-kilometer bypass road begins i...
10:37
Young woman falls into ravine at Kashka-Kulak ski resort
10:27
Guarantee Fund helps attract over 2.5 billion soms to women's businesses
10:22
Financial Supervision Service authorizes 6 companies to exchange virtual assets
10:04
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second currency intervention in 2026