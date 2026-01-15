13:37
USD 87.45
EUR 101.85
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan, USA to enhance cooperation in virtual assets and digital finance

At the initiative of the American side, Farkhat Iminov, head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President, met with Lesslie Viguerie, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the agency’s secretariat reported.

During the meeting, Farkhat Iminov discussed the goals and objectives of the National Council, as well as the activities of the secretariat, its executive body. He noted that the virtual asset market in Kyrgyzstan has entered a phase of institutional growth, reaching a turnover of approximately 860 billion soms in the first half of 2025.

According to Farkhat Iminov, implementation of initiatives such as the introduction of the digital som, projects to tokenize real assets, increasing digital financial literacy among the population, improving legislation and regulations, and developing the necessary infrastructure in line with global trends in virtual assets will contribute to the republic’s transformation into a regional hub for Web3 technologies.

In this context, it was also noted that KGST became the first stablecoin among CIS countries to be listed on the global cryptocurrency platform Binance.

In light of the agreements reached during the meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with U.S. President Donald Trump in November 2025, Farkhat Iminov emphasized that the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and IT are considered priority areas for the Kyrgyz-American partnership.

The U.S. Ambassador noted the rapid development of the virtual asset sector in the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasizing that the country is ahead of other Central Asian states in terms of market growth, and also pointed to significant potential for its further expansion.

In this context, interest was expressed in developing cooperation with the Kyrgyz side, including in terms of exchanging experience with relevant government agencies and companies in the United States on the development and regulation of the virtual asset sector, as well as organizing specialized programs and training.
link: https://24.kg/english/357948/
views: 153
Print
Related
US freezes visa processing for 75 countries: Kyrgyzstan is on the list
Kyrgyzstan's MFA: New U.S. visa requirements hinder business development
Edil Baisalov: We should review visa-free regime for U.S. citizens
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Ambassador wishes Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
U.S. allows certain transactions with Russian banks and Central Bank
Banking sector assets in Kyrgyzstan surpass 1 trillion soms
US President attaches great importance to cooperation with Turkic states
Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthening security cooperation
Kyrgyzstan receives more than $13.8 million in money transfers from USA
Popular
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
15 January, Thursday
12:47
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan exceed $3 billion Remittances to Kyrgyzstan exceed $3 billion
12:17
China – new level partner: Results of MFA’s work for 2025
12:04
Kyrgyzstan, USA to enhance cooperation in virtual assets and digital finance
11:52
Culture Minister and OSCE Representative discuss freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
11:46
Nomad-TV studio on Ala-Too Square being dismantled