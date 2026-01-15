Kyrgyzstan, USA to enhance cooperation in virtual assets and digital finance

At the initiative of the American side, Farkhat Iminov, head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President, met with Lesslie Viguerie, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the agency’s secretariat reported.

During the meeting, Farkhat Iminov discussed the goals and objectives of the National Council, as well as the activities of the secretariat, its executive body. He noted that the virtual asset market in Kyrgyzstan has entered a phase of institutional growth, reaching a turnover of approximately 860 billion soms in the first half of 2025.

According to Farkhat Iminov, implementation of initiatives such as the introduction of the digital som, projects to tokenize real assets, increasing digital financial literacy among the population, improving legislation and regulations, and developing the necessary infrastructure in line with global trends in virtual assets will contribute to the republic’s transformation into a regional hub for Web3 technologies.

In this context, it was also noted that KGST became the first stablecoin among CIS countries to be listed on the global cryptocurrency platform Binance.

In light of the agreements reached during the meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with U.S. President Donald Trump in November 2025, Farkhat Iminov emphasized that the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and IT are considered priority areas for the Kyrgyz-American partnership.

The U.S. Ambassador noted the rapid development of the virtual asset sector in the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasizing that the country is ahead of other Central Asian states in terms of market growth, and also pointed to significant potential for its further expansion.

In this context, interest was expressed in developing cooperation with the Kyrgyz side, including in terms of exchanging experience with relevant government agencies and companies in the United States on the development and regulation of the virtual asset sector, as well as organizing specialized programs and training.