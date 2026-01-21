17:03
Assets of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceed 1 trillion soms

Assets of Kyrgyzstan’s banks, according to data for the first 11 months of 2025, reached 1,181.1 trillion soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, banks assets grew by 44.9 percent in the first 11 months of 2025. Meanwhile, the loan portfolio expanded by 43.6 percent, reaching 489.3 billion soms.

The Islamic finance sector demonstrated the most significant growth, growing by 100.8 percent and reaching 18.1 billion soms.

At the same time, banks recorded an influx of savings, with deposits increasing by 38.8 percent to 822.4 billion soms.

There are 21 commercial banks and 306 branches operating in the country.
